Airline Chief commends FG for signing new air transport pacts

The recent signing of Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) between Nigeria, the United States, India and Rwanda by President Mohammadu Buhari has started attracting commendations across the sector.

Commenting on the development, the Vice Chairman of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and the Chairman of Air Peace airline, Mr Allen Onyema described the signing of the air transport agreement as yet another testimony of the commitment of the Buhari-led government to the growth of the domestic aviation industry.

“This couldn’t have happened at a better time than now that the domestic industry requires all the support to stay afloat. It is most commendable and I promise Mr President…