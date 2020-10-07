



COVID-19: Nigeria records 118 new cases, total now 59,583

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 118, with total infections now 59,583. The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday. “On the 6th of October 2020, 118 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 59583 cases have been confirmed, 51308 […]

