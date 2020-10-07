



Tribune Online

Customs intercept 5,342 ATM, memory cards concealed in beans bag at Kano Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a man, Sanusi Labaran, conveying not less than 5,342 ATM Cards, 7 pieces of memory cards as well as 1 piece of SD card on his way to Dubai onboard Ethiopian Airline after concealing the items in two bags containing beans as camouflage. Disclosing this on Wednesday in Kano […]

Customs intercept 5,342 ATM, memory cards concealed in beans bag at Kano Airport

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune