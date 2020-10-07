



Tribune Online

Edo Speaker, six others, formally defect to PDP as house adopts business calendar for second quarter of 2020.

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Abumere Okiye and six other members of the Assembly, on Tuesday formally defected from the opposition All Progressive Congress, APC, to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the floor of the house. Okiye who announced the defection at plenary, added that he had […]

Edo Speaker, six others, formally defect to PDP as house adopts business calendar for second quarter of 2020.

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune