Saturday’s poll referendum is between philosopher-kings and bush-league, says Akeredolu

OWO

Defying  the downpour amid a crowd of home supporters, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, told the people of the state not to lower the credibility and reputation of the state before the general public, urging them to vote wisely on Saturday. Akeredolu, who spoke when his campaign trail visited his Owo […]

