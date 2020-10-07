



Senators express worries over activities of SARS, other security agencies

The Senate on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate human right abuses by Nigerian security agencies. It also tasked the same Committee to investigate allegations of extrajudicial executions by the Special Anti -Robbery Squad, (SARS) other security agencies and make recommendations for reparation. The resolutions, amongst others, were […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune