Senators express worries over activities of SARS, other security agencies

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Senators express worries over activities of SARS, other security agencies

activities of SARS, security agencies, Senators, Senate first line charge, Senate new FAAN law, 2020 budget performance, Traditional rulers should get constitutional roles. Senate expresses concern over cybercrime, NASENI account,Jimoh, water resources, Nigeria, NTA, Senate, Startimes, NTA, Senate, joint venture, Senate chides DPR, startimes, NTA,stinfringement on Fiscal Responsibility Act, Senate, stamp duty, , Senate to conduct NIS status inquiry, NCAA N9bn, frivolous expenditure, Senate committee, senators Senate, Buhari, Bill, CAMA,NDDC probe, Senate summons, UBA, UBA GMD, Senate, alleged contract, Senate, NDDC, insecurity,vote of no confidence, privatization scam

The Senate on Wednesday mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate human right abuses by Nigerian security agencies. It also tasked the same Committee to investigate allegations of extrajudicial executions by the Special Anti -Robbery Squad, (SARS) other security agencies and make recommendations for reparation. The resolutions, amongst others, were […]

Senators express worries over activities of SARS, other security agencies
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR