Bauchi govt to pay compensation to victims of Misau communal clash

Bauchi State Government has expressed its resolve to pay compensation to all victims of the recent communal clashes in Misau Local Government Area of the state over land which claimed 11 lives while property worth millions of Naira were destroyed. The decision to pay the compensation to the victims Misau communal clash was taken during […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune