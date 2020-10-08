CS- SUNN urges Niger govt. to approve plan of action for nutrition

The Civil Society – Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has called on the Niger State government to approve the state’s Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition currently before it. The executive secretary CS-SUNN,  Dr Beatrice Eluaka, made the call in Minna during a one-day media roundtable on Micro-nutrient Deficiency Control in collaboration with the […]

