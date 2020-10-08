



Edo govt names Head of Service, Okungbowa, to head Transition Committee

In preparation for the take-off of the second term of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on November 12, the state government on Thursday announced the state’s Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq., as the Chairman of the Transition Committee. Similarly, the state government also named Mr Asue Ighodalo, as the chairman of Alaghodaro/Inauguration Committee. […]

