Tribune Online

EndSARS protest claims policeman in Delta

EndSARS protest, on Thursday, claimed the life of a cop in Ughelli headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The tragedy, which has created anxiety in the community, occurred during an ENDSARS protest at Otovwodo axis. Several cars were reportedly destroyed in the melee that ensued just as commuters along the East-West […]

EndSARS protest claims policeman in Delta

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune