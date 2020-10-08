



Former minister gives scholarship to winners of spelling competition

A former Minister of Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has awarded scholarships to six students who emerged winners of a spelling competition organised in Ilorin, Kwara State. The competition, organized by the Saving Dreams Foundation, was sponsored by the former minister, who is also a former commissioner for education. Mallam Abdullahi announced university scholarship for the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune