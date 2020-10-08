



Tribune Online

How cabals hijacked holding bays, increased seaport haulage costs

More facts have emerged on how cost of carrying import units of containers from the ports in Lagos to locations within Lagos mainland rose from N200,000 in 2018 to a million Naira in 2020. This is even as findings fingered a syndicate specializing in bribing shipping companies to be part of the process that increases […]

How cabals hijacked holding bays, increased seaport haulage costs

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune