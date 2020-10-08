IPAC charges Ondo electorate to exercise their rights

The lnter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged Ondo State electorate to come out en-masse and vote for candidates of their choice in the Saturday 10th October 2020, governorship poll in the state.

IPAC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major said the good people of Ondo State, like their Edo State compatriots, should take their destiny in their hands and ensure they vote, protect their votes and electoral materials to prevent rigging, ballot stuffing and snatching, manipulation of results and vote-buying that characterised previous elections in the state.

IPAC however, warned against political rascality and violence as the Ondo electorate go to exercise…