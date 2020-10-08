



Tribune Online

IPPIS: Buhari’s statement not targeted at us ― ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members. ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi while reacting to the President statement on Thursday said ASUU has had an understanding with […]

IPPIS: Buhari’s statement not targeted at us ― ASUU

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune