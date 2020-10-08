



Lessons from Edo election: The dearth of ideology in the Nigerian political space (2)

LAST week, I commenced a discussion on the unfortunate spate of political exodus amongst Nigerian politicians who jettison political ideologies and defect across political parties for sordid reasons such as greed, selfinterest and opportunism. I also discussed the importance of political ideology and how it has shaped history, using Adolf Hitler’s story in proper perspective; […]

