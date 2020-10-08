Lessons from Edo election: The dearth of ideology in the Nigerian political space (2)

By
Headliners
-
3


Tribune Online
Lessons from Edo election: The dearth of ideology in the Nigerian political space (2)

edo election, Nigerian political, amotekun, foreign loans, 2023 election, , Nigeria, court of appeal, supreme court, lawyers, judge, court, on, powerretired judges, paradigm shift, retired judges, Judiciary, legal practitioners, legal practice, false publications, breach of the peace, public interest, criminal, misleading information, Insecurity, polling unit, environmental sanitation, george floyd, ikpeme, ikpeme's, 1999 constitution, National Conference, impeachment, private tertiary institutions, Public University

LAST week, I commenced a discussion on the unfortunate spate of political exodus amongst Nigerian politicians who jettison political ideologies and defect across political parties for sordid reasons such as greed, selfinterest and opportunism. I also discussed the importance of political ideology and how it has shaped history, using Adolf Hitler’s story in proper perspective; […]

Lessons from Edo election: The dearth of ideology in the Nigerian political space (2)
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR