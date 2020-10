Tribune Online

Music is business to me ― Bamzy Richies

South African-based Nigerian Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Olaiya Olatunde Abdul-Lateef also known as Bamzy Richies in the wake of taking a break to go after his new errand, is set to make an exceptional re-appearance to the music scene with some huge hits in the significantly predicted adventure named “1,000 Evenings”. The Nigerian Afrobeat craftsman, […]

Music is business to me ― Bamzy Richies

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune