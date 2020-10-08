



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 103 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 59,841

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 103, with total infections now 59,841. The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday. “On the 8th of October 2020, 103 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 59841 cases have been confirmed, 51551 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune