UPDATE: Four die, many injured, hotel, houses, shops razed in Lagos gas explosion

Four people have been confirmed dead while buildings including a hotel and 24 shops were razed in the gas explosion that occurred in the Baruwa area of Ipaja in the early hours of Thursday. The gas outlet belonging to Best Roof Cooking Gas at Unity Bus Stop, Baruwa Estate went up in flames around 5.30 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune