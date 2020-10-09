



Buhari’s 2021 Budget proposal contravenes Fiscal Responsibility Act ―Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has observed that the 2021 Budget Proposal placed before the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, contravenes the Fiscal Responsibility Act. In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, noted that the document has a […]

