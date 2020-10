Tribune Online

Celebrating Nigerian teachers as nation builders

THE World Teachers’ Day is celebrated around the world on the 5th of October. It is also known by some as International Teachers’ Day. The event was established in 1994 and it commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the status of teachers. And to celebrate this day, UNESCO runs a campaign every […]

Celebrating Nigerian teachers as nation builders

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune