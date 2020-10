Tribune Online

Family of seven die in Benin City due to suspected food poisoning

Tragedy struck in the ancient city of Benin, Edo State capital, as seven members of a family died after a meal in what is believed to be a case of food poisoning. The incident, which occurred at No 40, Otete Street, off Textile Mill Road, Ogida quarters, in Egor Local Government Area of the state, […]

