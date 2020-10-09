How foundation raised N50m to build community centre in Ibadan

community centre

Last weekend was what many described as a success story as a United Kingdom based non-governmental organisation, Ceebee Gold Foundation raised the sum of N50 million during a fund raising session which was part of its sixth  anniversary celebration for the purpose of building a community centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The feat […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

