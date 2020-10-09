MultiChoice Talent Factory launches the In Focus master class series

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
MultiChoice Talent Factory launches the In Focus master class series

MultiChoice Talent Factory

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is set to launch the In focus master class series hosted by South Africa-based film and TV veteran Ken Kaplan. The series comprises of pre-recorded conversations now available on the MTF portal. The master class series will see Kaplan in virtual conversation with some of the most formidable creative technical […]

MultiChoice Talent Factory launches the In Focus master class series
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR