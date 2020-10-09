



Niger Delta Amnesty Programme owing contractors N71.4bn, says Coordinator

The interim Coordinator of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dikio (retd) met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday revealing afterwards that the Programme is owing contractors over N71.4 billion. Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, he said the Programme, which was meant to train and rehabilitate […]

