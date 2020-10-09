



Ondo 2020: INEC reiterates readiness for election, clears air on partnership with NURTW

Piqued by the ongoing rumour ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted the claim that the commission is partnering with National Union of Road Workers (NURTW) to manipulate Saturday election. The commission reiterated its preparedness for the election in an interview with the National commissioner […]

