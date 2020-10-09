Over 6,000 Nigerians apply for Amber Drinks empowerment in first month

Over 6,000 Nigerians have applied for the Amber Drinks Empowerment Program which was launched to ensure that Nigerians are financially independent to cope with life while enhancing their living standard.

According to the Head of Sales Amber Drinks Ltd, Temitope Adetiba, “Thousands of applications were received through the Amber Drinks Empowerment website and via SMS. The online portal for the recruitment of beneficiaries opened on August 24, 2020, and we had to shortlist and sensitise over a thousand beneficiaries in the Start-up loan’ and the ‘business support’ program.

The empowerment program featured training for beneficiaries every Tuesday through the month of September and…