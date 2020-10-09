



Tribune Online

When Hi-Impact Cruise celebrated Nigeria at 60 on Lagos water with dining, leisure cruise

THE newest state of the art leisure cruise liner in Lagos State, Hi-Impact Cruise Eugene 1 brought back life to leisure tourism as it took first timers and frequent sailers on a three hours cruise of the Lagos water amidst unlimited fun and fine dining. The Nigeria 60th independence Anniversary cruise which was one of […]

When Hi-Impact Cruise celebrated Nigeria at 60 on Lagos water with dining, leisure cruise

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune