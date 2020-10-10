Tribune Online
Election result collation: INEC’s Z-pad technology brings hope for seamless poll
As at 7.30 pm on Saturday, Nigerian Tribune checks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s portals showed that the election umpire had uploaded results from 2,400 polling units out of the 3009 polling units in the Ondo State governorship candidate election. Actual polling in the election, in which three political gladiators: the incumbent Governor […]
