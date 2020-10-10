Misau crisis: Emir of Misau to tender public apology, victims get compensation

Suspended Emir of Misau, Alh Ahmed Suleiman, may have escaped dethronement as the Investigative panel that investigated the communal clash in his domain which claimed 11 lives recently only recommended that the Emir be administratively warned for dereliction of duty which led to the clash just as 3 Directors in Misau LGA have been retired […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

