#OndoDecides2020: I did not import thugs to Ondo ― Gov Bello

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said he did not import thugs to Ondo State for the governorship election. This is coming following a statement released by the national campaign committee of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Ondo 2020 alleging that the governor imported thugs into Ondo State to rig the Saturday’s […]

