The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may declare the result of the Ondo State governorship election held on October 10, earlier than expected, checks by the Nigerian Tribune, have revealed. As 10.15 pm on Saturday, information on the INEC result collation portal indicated that the Commission had submitted results from 2,829 polling units out of […]

#OndoDecides2020: INEC may declare election result before 10am on Sunday

Source: Nigerian Tribune