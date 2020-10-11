



Anger over Buhari’s plan to reclaim cow grazing routes

THE decision of the Federal Government to reactivate old grazing routes across the country as part of measures to end herders-farmers clashes has sparked angry reactions from the governors, ethnic groups and bodies which condemn the decision as divisive and one that can lead to anarchy. Sunday Tribune also authoritatively gathered on Saturday that the […]

