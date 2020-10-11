



Tribune Online

BREAKING: INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election. INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof Idowu Olayinka at the INEC Headquarters in Akure on Sunday declared Akeredolu, the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner after polling a total votes of 292,830 ahead of […]

BREAKING: INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo election

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune