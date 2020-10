Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Police arrest 23 protesters in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 23 persons who participated in the EndSARS protests in Abeokuta, the State capital, on Saturday. The Command in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the peaceful protest turned violent when the protesters stormed the venue of the grand finale […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune