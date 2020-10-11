Gunmen abduct Kuje council vice-chairman, legislative members, others

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Gunmen abduct Kuje council vice-chairman, legislative members, others

plateau, Delta Bank manager abducted, Plateau, killed, Gunmen invade relaxation spot, Gunmen Ekiti US soldier, Gunmen kill two FRSC officers, Ondo, gunmen, CMD, health workers, PDP, attack, Police, Gunmen abduct JSS3 students, Kaduna State, BREAKING: Kaduna, abduct, gunmen, nursing mothers,Abducted wives, one-yr-old child of assassinated member of Bauchi House of Assembly regain freedom, Gunmen abduct two Ondo, One killed in Kwara robbery, attack , Southern Kaduna, Gunmen kill one, 14 killed in Agudu community, Gunmen kill security guard, Delta court, Gunmen abduct Police Inspector, Gunmen kill traditional ruler, Gunmen , lawmaker, Kano, daughter, Gunmen kidnap three in Ekiti, Akinyele, gunmen, adamawa, Gunmen attack filling stationm, delta police

Despite series of assurances given by the Nigeria Police to stem the tide of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, especially in Kuje Area Council, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers again stormed Pegi Community last night, and abducted the Council Vice-Chairman, Mr. Mohammed Baba, Legislative members and many others. Other victims, according to […]

Gunmen abduct Kuje council vice-chairman, legislative members, others
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR