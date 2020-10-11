



#OndoDecides2020: INEC collates results in 14 LGAs

With 2,936 polling units results submitted out of 3,009 units as at 8.16 am, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has completed collation of results in 14 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Ondo State in the governorship election held on Saturday, October 10. Polling, it would be recalled commenced at 8.00 am on the election […]

