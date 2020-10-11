



#OndoDecides2020: INEC posts 2797 results out of 3009 units

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has posted 2797 polling units results submitted out of 3009 polling units as at 9:40 pm. Central collation centre may open earlier than expected. Ose LGA has complete result as at 8:58 pm. Ileoluji/Okeigbo and Okitipupa LGAs results are now complete. Total number of LGAs with results of all polling units submitted […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune