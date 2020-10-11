



Preparing ground for referendum in Nigeria

KUNLE ODEREMI examines the growing call for restructuring and/or referendum to renegotiate the terms of the Nigerian union, predicting that should the Federal Government ignore this strident call, the agitation will become fiercer in the days ahead. AT the preliminary stage of preparations for the 2014 National Conference, many fundamental issues came to the fore […]

