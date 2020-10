Tribune Online

Two medical doctors kidnapped in Kogi regain freedom

Two medical doctors kidnapped in the eastern part of Kogi State last week have regained their freedom. They are Dr. Ebiloma Yahaya Aduku of Zonal Hospital, Ankpa and Dr. Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital, Anyigba. Dr. Aduku was reportedly whisked away at Ankpa on October 6, while Dr. Mgbahurike was abducted from his […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune