6 dead, 8 injured as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

IT was a bleak Sunday in Lagos as six persons were confirmed dead in a building collapse at Obalende area of the state. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in its situation report, said 10 others were injured and treated with minor injuries, while five seriously-injured persons exhumed from the building were transferred to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune