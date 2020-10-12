



COVID-19: Nigeria recorded low cases, deaths, recoveries last week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows. Last week, between October 4, 2020, and October 10, 2020, Nigeria recorded a total number of 816 cases compared to the 1,089 cases recorded in the previous week, September 27, […]

