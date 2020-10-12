



Tribune Online

Electrify tariff: FG announces 10 to 31 per cent reduction

The Federal Government has reduced the percentage increase in electricity tariff as a result of the transition to the Service-Based Tariff by between 10 to 31 per cent, depending on the band a consumer belongs. The reduction was contained in the resolutions of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)/Trade Union Congress (TUC) […]

Electrify tariff: FG announces 10 to 31 per cent reduction

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune