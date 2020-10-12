



Tribune Online

Evwreni crisis: Army takes over streets as Delta CP orders probe into killing of vigilante leader

IRKED by the renewed crisis in Evwreni Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area Delta State, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, has called for a ceasefire among the warring factions in the community. This is just as he has ordered a probe into the death of a former vigilante leader, […]

Evwreni crisis: Army takes over streets as Delta CP orders probe into killing of vigilante leader

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune