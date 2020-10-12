I am disappointed with Akure people ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed disappointment for losing in the three Local Government Areas that formed the Akure division in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu who stated this during an interview monitored on Channel Television said he was let down by the people of Akure, despite all the developmental projects executed by his administration in the area, but said the people of the area chose to vote against him.

Akeredolu said he was shocked to lose in the three Local Government Areas saying it was unbelievable the people of the area can turn against him, lamenting over the votes against him in the election.

The governor claimed that his…