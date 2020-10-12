



Insecurity: Listen to popular demand, sack Service Chiefs, Northern elders tell Buhari

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately rejig the security apparatus by sacking the Service Chiefs. The elders in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday and signed by the director, publicity and advocacy of the NEF, Dr Hakeem Ahmad noted that the same spirit deployed against the Special […]

