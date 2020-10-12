



Nigeria records 163 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 60,266

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 163 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,266. The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday. “On the 11th of October 2020, 163 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune