



Tribune Online

Nigeria records 164 new COVID-19 cases, total now 60,430

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 164 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The 164 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,430. The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday. “On the 12th of October 2020, 164 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. […]

Nigeria records 164 new COVID-19 cases, total now 60,430

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune