Nigeria to maintain Buhari, Osinbajo with N12.3 billion in 2021

DESPITE paucity of funds leading to plans by the Federal Government to borrow additional N4.2 trillion in 2021, both  President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have asked the National Assembly to approve N3.227  billion for them to travel during the year. According to details of the 2021 budget proposal submitted to the National Assembly […]

