



Tribune Online

Nigeria to maintain Buhari, Osinbajo with N12.3 billion in 2021

DESPITE paucity of funds leading to plans by the Federal Government to borrow additional N4.2 trillion in 2021, both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have asked the National Assembly to approve N3.227 billion for them to travel during the year. According to details of the 2021 budget proposal submitted to the National Assembly […]

Nigeria to maintain Buhari, Osinbajo with N12.3 billion in 2021

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune