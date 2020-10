Tribune Online

Okowa commends IGP for disbanding SARS

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Monday commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for disbanding the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force. In a statement personally signed by him in Asaba, Okowa said the disbandment of SARS was a decisive and prompt way by the IGP in responding to the […]

