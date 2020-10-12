



Tribune Online

Ondo election: Why we can’t congratulate APC now, PDP replies Mai Buni

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it cannot congratulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its victory in the Ondo State gubernatorial election as demanded by National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Mai Mala Buni because the process that produced the candidate is faulty and contentious. Addressing a press […]

Ondo election: Why we can’t congratulate APC now, PDP replies Mai Buni

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune